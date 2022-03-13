Advertisement

Skywest tries to pull out of Houghton County Memorial Airport

Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport.
Welcome to Houghton County Memorial Airport.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Skywest Airlines announced it wanted to end services to small cities, including Houghton, due to pilot shortages.

The U.S. Department of Transportation is not allowing Skywest to pull services to cities across the Midwest and Southeast.

All destinations are part of the Essential Air Service, or EAS, which guarantees commercial air service to small communities. The Department of Transportation said Skywest must continue flying to these destinations until another airline can provide service.

At the beginning of this year, Skywest pulled it’s Delta flight from Sawyer International Airport to Minneapolis.

