Pie throw donation drive at Barrel and Beam

Pie Throw at Barrel and Beam(WLUC)
By Cameron Chinn
Published: Mar. 12, 2022 at 10:48 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
MARQUETTE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Some familiar faces got involved in a donation drive in Marquette Township on Saturday.

Hosted at Barrel and Beam, people could throw pies at local celebrities. Pies were five-dollars a throw. Tv6′s Elizabeth Peterson, Alyssa Jawor and Tia Trudgeon were on the receiving end of some pies. Tap Room Event Manager Alexandria Palzewicz was happy to see people come out and participate.

“We have a great turnout, lots of people from the community to support this, we’ve already seen a lot support and raising money so we just say thank you to everybody that came out today. Having these community events is so much fun, to be able to open up this space so we love to continue to host events like this,” she said.

All donations on Saturday went to the nonprofit, Spread Goodness Day, and to Partridge Creek Farm.

