No injuries reported in downtown Houghton apartment explosion, fire

By Andrew LaCombe
Published: Mar. 13, 2022 at 11:23 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - No injuries have been reported, but several people are without a home, after a large explosion and fire at a Houghton apartment building early Sunday morning.

According to the Houghton Police Department, the fire was reported around 1:30 a.m. in the apartment building next to the Keweenaw Chamber of Commerce office on College Ave. The cause of the explosion and fire is under investigation, police say.

The apartment building was completely leveled. Police say everyone got out safely, and work is underway to find temporary housing for everyone who lost their home. The Salvation Army says eight people lived there and lost everything. Most ran outside without even shoes or socks. The Salvation Army says it will post sizes for clothing as it gets them.

Thank God everyone escaped the apartment fire in Houghton early this morning. But the eight residents lost everything. Most fled without even shoes or socks. We will post sizes for clothing as we get them.

Posted by The Salvation Army - Hancock, MI. -Copper Country on Sunday, March 13, 2022

The chamber building and the six tenants in its upstairs apartments have been evacuated because of concerns about gas and smoke.

This story will be updated as more information is available.

