Mild snow showers with warmer temps following

For Saturday conditions have been mostly calm with the occasional snow along the NW wind belts. For Sunday we’ll see some snow showers in the morning with mild lake effect snow following in the afternoon. Throughout the next few days temperatures will warm up and by Wednesday and Thursday temperatures will be in the 40s for some areas. So far St. Patrick’s Day conditions are looking to be mild and calm.

>Highs: High 20s to Mid 30s

Sunday: Mostly cloudy with light snow in the morning with LES in the afternoon; blustery

>Highs: Low to Mid 30s

Monday: Scattered snow showers in the southern counties; mostly cloudy

>Highs: Low to High 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy skies; seasonable temps

>Highs: Mid 30s Low 40s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with chance of rain showers; warmer temps

>Highs: Low to Mid 40s

Saint Patrick’s Day: Partly cloudy skies; warmer air sticks around

>Highs: 30s

Friday: Mostly cloudy skies; seasonable

>Highs: 30s

Saturday: Partly sunny

