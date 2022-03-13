Bemidji State Hockey skates past Huskies in CCHA Semifinal

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - No. 13 Michigan Tech fell 5-2 to Bemidji State in the CCHA Mason Cup Semifinals Saturday at the John MacInnes Student Ice Arena. The Huskies scored the first goal of the game before the Beavers scored five straight to advance to the title game.

“Congratulations to Bemidji,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “This was the first time the entire season where we weren’t within a goal at the end of the game. Their big guys capitalized on some turnovers and they factored into all of their scoring.”

Trenton Bliss opened scoring 10:05 into the second period with his 12th of the season and 42nd of his career. He caught a stretch pass from Colin Swoyer and wristed a shot through the goaltender from the top of the circle. Chris Lipe added the secondary assist.

The Beavers quickly tied it up 1:34 later when Lukas Sillinger capitalized on a turnover.

Alex Ierullo made it 2-1 in favor of the visitors 9:46 into the third period with another unassisted goal off a turnover.

Owen Sillinger added to the lead when he finished off a 2-on-1 with Alex Ierullo at 12:51 of the third. Elias Rosen also assisted.

Alex Ierullo scored his second of the night with a sharp-angled shot after the puck bounced off the boards behind the net and straight onto his stick. Owen Sillinger and Will Zmolek assisted.

Tech pulled its goaltender with 4:24 remaining and Lukas Sillinger scored his second of the night with an empty netter from Owen Sillinger and Will Zmolek with 3:03 left.

The Huskies got their first power play with 74 seconds left and Tommy Parrottino found the back of the net for his 11th of the season and fifth on the power play. Trenton Bliss assisted with a faceoff win.

Tech led in shots 28-24. Blake Pietila had 19 saves and Mattias Sholl stopped 26 shots for the Beavers.

Only two penalties were called in the game. The Huskies were 1-for-1 on the penalty kill and the power play.

The Beavers improved to 19-19-0 and will play at No. 1 Minnesota State for the Mason Cup and the CCHA’s automatic bid into the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies are 21-12-3 and will have to wait to learn their fate. The NCAA Tournament selection show will be at 6:30 p.m. on Sunday, March 20. Fans can watch it live on ESPNU.

