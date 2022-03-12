Gardening plots open at Ryan Street Community Garden in Hancock

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Right now, spots are open at the Ryan Street Community Garden in Hancock.

Out of the 23 individual plots, three of them are vacant for those interested in the Hancock-Houghton area.

The garden, which has been around since 2010, has allowed those with a membership to grow healthy and fresh fruits, vegetables, herbs, and flowers.

The plots are first come, first served, or else you are likely to be put on a waiting list.

“Spring is coming, and perhaps you might have the urge to garden,” said Garden Coordinator Mandy Lounibos. “Maybe you’ve never gardened before and you don’t know how to go about it. Or, perhaps you love to garden, but you don’t have the space. So the community garden is a great place to get started.”

Gardening will start again in either May or June, depending on when all the snow melts.

For more information, visit ryanstreetgarden.blogspot.com or the RSCG Facebook page. You can also email Mandy Lounibos at louniboss@gmail.com.

