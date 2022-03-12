Around 800 skiers compete in 42nd annual Great Bear Chase Ski Marathon

CALUMET TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Skis on fresh snow were heard all morning at Houghton County’s Swedetown Trails, all for the 42nd annual Great Bear Chase Ski Marathon.

Multiple cross-country races included 10 and 25-Kilometer Freestyles and Classics, as well as three 50K races. But, Race Starter Jim Tervo said the most unique race was the 50K Skiathlon.

“The first half of the race, the people are doing classic skiing,” Tervo explained. “Then, there’s an exchange zone where they change their classic skis to their skate skis.”

Almost 800 skiers from across the country participated in the races. Douglas Shield of Wisconsin ran the Skiathlon and enjoyed every minute of it.

“We all love the sport,” he said. “We’re out there having a great time and enjoying the views. The snowy landscape is just fun to be around and a great atmosphere.”

Minnesota’s Dennis Curran finished first in the 50K Freestyle, his best finish in these races.

“I was convinced I was going to be second almost the whole race, up until the last kilometer,” he stated. “It was pretty fun when I broke away with about 3K left.”

Competitors say there are multiple factors that make the event meaningful every year.

“I think it’s just the end of the year and you’re just enjoying snow up here,” said Shield. “You guys have so much snow. It’s fun to come up and extend the season a little bit. You race with your good form and have fun with it.”

After last year’s race had COVID-19 protocols in place, Tervo was thrilled to have a normal competition.

“There’s been a lot of smiles today,” he said. “My job at the start line is to make sure everybody is kind of pumped. If they’re happy and not stressed, it just makes for really nice clean starts.”

All of the race winners received awards. But, Tervo said the main prize is that everyone had fun skiing on the trails.

