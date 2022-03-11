Advertisement

World-renown pianist gives master class at NMU ahead of MSO performance

Xiaoya Liu
Xiaoya Liu(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:54 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students had a very rare chance to learn from a world–renowned musician Friday. Xiaoya Liu was at the Reynolds Recital Hall teaching a master class to NMU music students.

Liu worked with the students as they played, showing some of the finer points of performing. Liu says music is all about sharing and she hopes she helped the students improve.

“I want to inspire them, it’s a great music sharing experience together, music is all about sharing and we want to talk specifically about the musical style, about the music itself, about the composer, about the techniques, we want to make them great,” Liu said.

Saturday the Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns to Kaufman Auditorium, and Ms. Liu will be performing Prokofiev Piano Concerto no. 3. Adult tickets start at $17. The show starts at 7:30 Saturday night.

