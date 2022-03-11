UPHP, Feeding America 2022 mobile food pantries near you
UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Feeding America West Michigan are hosting mobile food pantries in Marquette, Gwinn and Munising throughout 2022.
The dates of the pantries and their locations can be found below.
Marquette
Location: East lot of the Berry Events Center
12 p.m. distribution time
Days: March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sep. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14
Gwinn
Location: KI Sawyer Air Force Base
12 p.m. distribution time
Days: April 13, June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 12, Dec. 7
Munising
Location: Eden Lutheran Church
12p.m. distribution time
Days: May 3, July 6, Aug. 31, Nov. 2
For more Feeding America mobile food pantry locations visit their website.
