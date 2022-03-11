UPHP, Feeding America 2022 mobile food pantries near you

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Feeding America West Michigan are hosting mobile food pantries in Marquette, Gwinn and Munising throughout 2022.

The dates of the pantries and their locations can be found below.

Marquette

Location: East lot of the Berry Events Center

12 p.m. distribution time

Days: March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sep. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14

Gwinn

Location: KI Sawyer Air Force Base

12 p.m. distribution time

Days: April 13, June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 12, Dec. 7

Munising

Location: Eden Lutheran Church

12p.m. distribution time

Days: May 3, July 6, Aug. 31, Nov. 2

For more Feeding America mobile food pantry locations visit their website.

