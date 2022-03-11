Advertisement

UPHP, Feeding America 2022 mobile food pantries near you

Volunteers bring food to a car at Wednesday's Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry...
Volunteers bring food to a car at Wednesday's Feeding America West Michigan mobile food pantry outside Northern Michigan University's Berry Events Center(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Health Plan (UPHP) and Feeding America West Michigan are hosting mobile food pantries in Marquette, Gwinn and Munising throughout 2022.

The dates of the pantries and their locations can be found below.

Marquette

Location: East lot of the Berry Events Center

12 p.m. distribution time

Days: March 16, April 20, May 18, June 15, July 20, Aug. 17, Sep. 21, Oct. 19, Nov. 16, Dec. 14

Gwinn

Location: KI Sawyer Air Force Base

12 p.m. distribution time

Days: April 13, June 8, Aug. 10, Oct. 12, Dec. 7

Munising

Location: Eden Lutheran Church

12p.m. distribution time

Days: May 3, July 6, Aug. 31, Nov. 2

For more Feeding America mobile food pantry locations visit their website.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
Houghton County undersheriff on temporary leave, under investigation
FILE. House fire graphic.
One dead in McMillan fire
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
The TV6 team won 22 awards in all, including 12 Bests and 9 Merits along with Station of the...
TV6 wins 2021 Station of the Year
Helicopter over lighthouse
New owner to reopen former Enstrom Helicopter Facility

Latest News

New legislation helps U.P. logging industry.
New legislation eases requirements for U.P. logging industry
Inside of the new clinic
New Aspirus Ontonagon Outpatient Therapies Now Open
Gov. Whitmer announces $400 refund checks already being distributed
Spread Goodness Day is Friday, March 11 this year.
Spreading Goodness with Anna Dravland