UPCM Second Thursday Creative Series returns upstairs with the sound of drums

Drums at the UPCM
Drums at the UPCM(Jerry Tudor WLUC TV6)
By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. Children’s Museum is back with their Second Thursday Creative Series. Thursday night, the theme was “March-ing to the beat at the winter woods wonderland.”

The program featured drum-making, drum demonstrations from a local musician named Larry, painting, and pretzel drum sticks and micro-cake for snacks. This is the first time since the pandemic there haven’t been capacity limits or other restrictions to the program.

“Our Second Thursday program is back upstairs, so now we can relax and invite people to come in and play and this once a month program that we’ve had for about 12 to 15 years, now we can come in and have guests here, more importantly, I’ve got youth volunteers here for the first time in two years,” said Mr. Jim Edwards, Museum Educator.

Families who came to the museum Thursday night also left with a free book.

