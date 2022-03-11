Times of snow into the weekend

A front moves through today with scattered snow showers. Then, lake effect snow develops along the northwest wind belt. A moderate to heavy band of snow will develop tonight through tomorrow in the eastern counties where Winter Weather Advisories will be in effect. Look out for slippery roads and blowing snow to reduce visibility. Snow amounts there will range from 3.0-6.0″. Drier conditions are expected tomorrow during the day. Then, a second clipper system will bring light widespread snow tomorrow night into Sunday morning. The pattern changes next week with warmer air moving along a ridge within the jetstream. We will have temperatures be unseasonably warm for this time of year.

Today: Becoming mostly cloudy and breezy with scattered snow showers

>Highs: Mid teens west, mid-20s central, upper 20s east

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with moderate snow east in the morning. Then, snow at night

>Highs: Low to mid-teens for most, upper teens central

Sunday: Morning snow with scattered snow showers during the day

>High: Low 30s

Monday: Cloudy with snow showers in the central and east

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and unseasonably warm

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s

Thursday: Cloudy and warm

>Highs: Around 40°

