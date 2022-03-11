Tia Trudgeon celebrates Spread Goodness Day
Do a random act of kindness for somebody today.
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The future’s so bright, you’re gonna need shades! That’s the goal of Spread Goodness Day, anyway.
So if you’re reading this, do something kind for someone today and share it on social media with the hashtag #spreadgoodnessday
Need help thinking of ways to spread goodness to the community? TV6′s Tia Trudgeon and Spread Goodness Day Ambassador Nathan Larsh have ideas...
You can throw a pie at a member of the TV6 Morning News Team. Watch the video below for details of the fundraiser.
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.