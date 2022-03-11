Advertisement

Tia Trudgeon celebrates Spread Goodness Day

Do a random act of kindness for somebody today.
Spread Goodness Day is Friday, March 11 this year.
By Tia Trudgeon
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 7:57 AM EST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - The future’s so bright, you’re gonna need shades! That’s the goal of Spread Goodness Day, anyway.

So if you’re reading this, do something kind for someone today and share it on social media with the hashtag #spreadgoodnessday

Need help thinking of ways to spread goodness to the community? TV6′s Tia Trudgeon and Spread Goodness Day Ambassador Nathan Larsh have ideas...

You can share your acts of goodness on social media with the hashtag #spreadgoodnessday.
You can throw a pie at a member of the TV6 Morning News Team. Watch the video below for details of the fundraiser.

The Celebrity Pie Smash is a fundraiser for Spread Goodness Day and Partridge Creek Farm. It's Saturday, March 12th from 4-6 at Barrel and Beam in Marquette.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

