Tech’s White named Men’s Basketball All-Region First-Team

FINDLAY, Ohio (WLUC) - Michigan Tech men’s basketball senior guard/forward Owen White (Rhinelander, Wisconsin) was named 2022 First Team All-Midwest Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association (CCA) Friday morning.

Last week, White became the fourth Michigan Tech men’s basketball player in GLIAC history to win conference player of the year in back-to-back seasons, joining Husky greats Matt Cameron (’03, 04′), Josh Buettner (’04, ‘05), and Ali Haider (’13, ‘14). White led the Huskies with 17.1 points per game, including 10 games of 20 or more points. He shot 48.7-percent from the field, including 36.6-percent from 3-point range. He also averaged 5.9 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 0.9 steals, and 0.9 blocks.

White recorded three double-doubles and put up a season-high 25 points at St. Cloud State on November 28. He was named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week twice in 2021-22 and has been recognized five times in his distinguished career. Last season, White was on the NABC Honors Court, NABC All-American, First Team All-Midwest District, GLIAC First Team, All-GLIAC Defensive Team, and CoSIDA Academic All-America Third Team.

White has been named to the GLIAC All-Defensive team in each of the past three seasons. He has twice been a member of the GLIAC All-Tournament team, and twice been a first-team All-GLIAC honoree. His 1,542 career points currently ranks 12th on the Michigan Tech all-time chart.

