Spreading Goodness Day celebrated across Marquette

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Recognized by the governor’s office, Spread Goodness Day is celebrating its fifth year.

The day is all about showing kindness to anyone you can. With the state proclamation now in the hands of spread goodness day founder Anna Dravland, she said the recognition could bring more opportunities.

“The visibility of it, it’s kind of validating to have that nod of support from the governor’s office and our government to say Yes this is something that we want you to do and this is something we want to celebrate as a community,” she said.

All around Marquette on Friday, people celebrated in different ways, including Wattson and Wattson jewelers. The store’s Sales Manager Lacee Hartzell said employees hid free special gifts around town for people to find.

“So we decided to hide ten boxes of special jewelry goodies out in the community at high traffic locations and hopefully they all get found,” Hartzell said.

Another business celebrating today is Adult Learning Systems. It held a blood drive with special gifts for those who donated. Adult Learning Systems CEO Karen Lafave talked about the available gifts.

“We have kayaks, kindle paperwhites a two-night stay in Big Bay, we have Bose speakers gift cards, massagers, all sorts of fun things,” Lafave said.

