Reading program returns to Aspen Ridge Elementary

ISHPEMING TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - First-grade students at Aspen Ridge Elementary School are taking part in the “Read To Me” program with a pair of furry friends.

Coco and Sophie are two female Goldendoodles who join students in reading at Aspen Ridge Elementary. Their owner Cliff Heliste takes them to both schools and nursing homes.

“The dogs really enjoy people, they’re people dogs, they’re very calm dogs who learn quickly. I tell them at home we’re going to go visit the Aspen Ridge kids and they get all excited and go find their leashes,” said Heliste.

This is not the first time Heliste has brought dogs to the school, he’s returning after six years.

“I never thought I would be coming back to the school because in 2016 I contracted lymphoma cancer, and I didn’t know what was going to happen but I was referred to the University of Michigan and they fixed me up, so I’m back,” Heliste explained.

Heliste says his dog Sophie is quite new, she replaced his older dog Sam, who also went with him to Aspen Ridge.

“It was really strange because Sam went to the vet and they diagnosed him with Lymphoma and he passed because of that.”

Kindergarten and first graders read books to Sophie and Coco in small groups, giving the students more reading confidence. For one first grader, sharing a story with Coco left quite the impression.

“I loved it, she was giving me kisses and she was just buried in the book,” said 1st grade student Van Machamer.

Heliste will be bringing in Coco and Sophie 2 to 3 days a week for the ‘Read to Me’ program.

