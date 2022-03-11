NMU Weightlifters enjoy success in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WLUC) - The United States National Training Site weightlifting team had five athletes honored with All-American titles after competing at the University National Championships held March 3-6 in Columbus, Ohio.

To claim the title, athletes combined lifts in the clean and jerk and snatch needed to match the All-American standard set by USA Weightlifting.

Earning her status of All-American was Ella Holden (Grand Valley, Minn.) in the 55 kg weight class. Holden lifted a total of 165 kg. Her total also gave her a second-place finish at the event.

Lukas Zielke (Baroda, Mich.) earned his title in the 67 kg class. Zielke had a total of 246 kg and finished first in his weight category.

Earning All-American honors and placing third at the event were Calvin La (Detroit) and Lander Wells (New Market, Minn.). La lifted 260 kg at 73 kg and Wells lifted 282 kg in the 89 kg class.

Ryland Shriver (Sacramento, Calif.) smashed his All-American total standard by 19 kg with a total of 330 kg. Shriver ended the event placing first in total, snatch and clean and jerk.

This was the inaugural year USA Weightlifting handed out the All-American titles for athletes competing at the University National Championships.

”The inclusion of All-American titles will help support our continued goal of increasing participation of weightlifting at the collegiate level” said Suzy Sanchez Director of Culture, Community, and Outreach for USA Weightlifting.

Results55 kg: Ella Holden, 165 kg total, All-American Standard 158 kg

67 kg: Lukas Zielke, 246 kg total, All-American Standard 242 kg

73 kg: Calvin La, 260 kg total, All-American Standard 257

kg89 kg: Lander Wells, 282 kg total, All-American Standard 278

kg109 kg: Ryland Shriver, 330 kg total, All-American Standard 311 kg

