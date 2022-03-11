NMU Cross Country Skiers open national championships in Utah

MIDWAY, Utah (WLUC) - The Men and Women Nordic Ski Teams hit the snow for the first day of the NCAA Skiing Championships.

The teams are competing amongst the best collegiate skiers in the Nation.

Women’s 5k Classic

The Wildcat women were the first to compete at Nationals.

Hilde Eide was first to the finish line for the Wildcats. She finished 30th at a time of 15:06.03.

Next up for the team was Katerina Hyncicova. She clocked in at 15:37.5. This time landed her a spot in the Top-35.

Merle Richter helped secure the race for the women. She rounded out the Top-40 at a time of 16:23.7

Men’s 10k Classic

The men put up a strong battle in the 10k race.

Kjetil Baanerud crossed the finish line in 14th place. He had a time of 25:10.6.

Xavier Mansfield was the next Wildcat to finish. He skied a time of 26:01.1 and landed a Top-25 finish.

Kristoffer Karsrud dialed in at 26:37. He finished the race in 32nd place.

End of Day One

The women wrapped up the first day of competition in 14th place while the men landed an eighth place with 23 points.

UP NEXT

The teams will compete on the national stage once again on Saturday, March 12, 2022. They will ski in the 15/20k Freestyle Races.

