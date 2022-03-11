Advertisement

New Aspirus Ontonagon Outpatient Therapies Now Open

Inside of the new clinic
Inside of the new clinic(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 8:46 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - Aspirus Ontonagon Outpatient Therapies opened its new clinic last week.

The new clinic is located at 730 S. 7th Street across the street from Aspirus Ontonagon Hospital.

The conveniently located clinic offers several benefits for outpatient therapy patients including:

  • The same high-quality care they know and trust is delivered with increased efficiency and effectiveness.
  • Greater access to medical providers.
  • Better coordination of care and collaboration across services.
  • Improved parking and easier access for those with mobility issues.
  • A similar phone system.

“By creating a setting that provides greater efficiency, we can ensure that our patients are getting the most up-to-date, high-quality care,” said Ryon Hoken, Manager – Therapy Services for Aspirus Health.

Aspirus Ontonagon Outpatient Therapies provides specialized physical, occupational and speech therapy services to help patients who have suffered illness or injury regain function and return to everyday life. For instance, therapy can help people:

  • Manage pain without using medications.
  • Avoid surgery.
  • Improve and restore function and movement.
  • Recover from an injury or illness. Therapy is often part of a rehabilitation program prescribed after an injury or surgery.
  • Improving coordination of speech
  • Enhance a person’s ability to perform everyday tasks to improve daily life

“We are thrilled to take care of patients in our new location. Our entire team is here to help those needing to enhance physical and functional abilities,” said Hoken.

For more information about Aspirus Ontonagon’s outpatient therapies, call 906-884-6054 or visit aspirus.org.

