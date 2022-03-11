Advertisement

Negaunee Vet Clinic talks pet poison prevention

Most cats’ and dogs’ ability to digest milk decreases as they grow, making them lactose intolerant as adults.(MGN)
By Annette Giachino
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:43 PM EST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - How to keep your pet safe if they eat something they shouldn’t.

With March being pet poison prevention month, the Negaunee Vet Clinic is telling you how to keep your furry friend safe. According to the clinic, you should be most aware of food items containing sugar alcohol around your dog. For cats, the most common poison ingested is a seasonal flower.

“The big thing this time of year for the cats is the Easter Lilies. If you have cats, probably just don’t get them, they’re really toxic for their kidney’s and they seem to want to eat them,” said Cheryl Shevy, Negaunee Vet Clinic Veterinarian.

If your cat or dog does ingest something poisonous, call your veterinarian or the poison control hotline at 855-764-7661.

