Negaunee Vet Clinic talks pet poison prevention

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - How to keep your pet safe if they eat something they shouldn’t.

With March being pet poison prevention month, the Negaunee Vet Clinic is telling you how to keep your furry friend safe. According to the clinic, you should be most aware of food items containing sugar alcohol around your dog. For cats, the most common poison ingested is a seasonal flower.

“The big thing this time of year for the cats is the Easter Lilies. If you have cats, probably just don’t get them, they’re really toxic for their kidney’s and they seem to want to eat them,” said Cheryl Shevy, Negaunee Vet Clinic Veterinarian.

If your cat or dog does ingest something poisonous, call your veterinarian or the poison control hotline at 855-764-7661.

