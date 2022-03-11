Michigan Tech’s Mackay earns Second-Team All-Region accolade

ASHLAND, Ohio (WLUC) - Michigan Tech women’s basketball junior guard Ellie Mackay (Novi, Michigan) has been named Second Team All-Midwest Region by the Division II Conference Commissioners Association announced on Friday.

Mackay finished third in the GLIAC in scoring at 16.9 points per game. On January 6, she posted 36 points in a game against Wisconsin-Parkside and was subsequently named GLIAC North Division Player of the Week for the third time in her three-year career.

Mackay was one of the best shooters in Division two with 10 games of 20 or more points. She also posted her first double-double this season and scored 23 points last Thursday night in the GLIAC Tournament quarterfinals, including seven points in overtime to help MTU advance. Last season Mackay was recognized as a WBCA Division II Honorable Mention All-American. Mackay was the 2020-21 GLIAC Player of the Year and 2020-21 GLIAC Tournament most valuable player. She was again named First Team All-GLIAC in 2021-22.

Mackey was All-GLIAC Second Team in 2019-20 and GLIAC Freshman of the Year in 2018-19. The Huskies finished the season 18-11 overall, including 12-7 in conference play.

