Marquette Fire Department reminds you to check smoke detectors for daylight saving time

By Jerry Tudor
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 4:38 PM EST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Our days are about to get longer here in upper Michigan starting next week. Daylight saving time is back.

Sunday at 2 a.m. we “spring forward” and set our clocks ahead one hour. With the time change local fire departments remind residents to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors. The Marquette Fire Department says working detectors are proven to save lives.

“Yeah, these things do save lives, the quicker that we get activated the quicker we can show up and actually stop stuff from happening so the sooner it gets activated and wakes people up, because usually most fires happen at night, so the smoke detector can help you out in that instance,” said Pete Windsor from the MFD.

The MFD provides Marquette residents with free smoke detectors. To get one, you can call the fire department any day of the week to set up a delivery time. The number is (906) 228-0410.

