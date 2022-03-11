Advertisement

Marquette Days for Girls doing Ukraine Emergency Project

The team is asking for menstrual care donations to send to Ukrainian refugees
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:42 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - One Marquette County group is looking to help Ukrainian refugees in a big way.

The Marquette MI Days for Girls team is currently gathering donations as part of their Ukraine Emergency Project.

The group is a chapter of Days for Girls International who looks to help women and girls gain access to menstrual care.

People are asked to donate disposable maxi, feminine, or menstrual pads, underwear and soap. The chapter is also making handmade reusable components to send to those refugees.

“If you give one package of underwear, it may help three or four people have one of the things that are essential,” said team leader Susan Vore. “Don’t think of it as millions of people and what could we do. Think of it as one or two people and we can do something.”

You can drop off donations at the Peter Hhite Public Library lobby and Messiah Lutheran Church. Donations will be accepted until noon on Monday, March 21st.

To find other potential locations, visit the Marquette Days for Girls Facebook page. To make a monetary donation, click here. You can also order off of the chapter’s Amazon wish list by clicking here.

