Marquette businesses give update on their work force status

Jeffrey’s Restaurant and Landmark Inn say they will need more help before the start of summer
The restaurant and Landmark Inn provided an update on their work force status with Spring right around the corner(WLUC)
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Jeffrey’s Restaurant is known for having “the best breakfast in the U.P.” However, it is also one of many businesses that has felt the impact of COVID-19, suspending dinner and fish fry until further notice.

As for staff, owner Jeff Erickson says while he is okay right now, he will need 2-3 more people soon.

“I’m getting to the point now where my business is, this time of year, going to get busier and busier,” Erickson explained. “Winter is a little bit slower, traditionally. As I’m losing some people, I’m having a hard time getting people back in as I lose them.”

He believes one of the general reasons why people are not returning to work is because they have been used to working from home. However, he is proud of his group for continuing to help.

“If you’re good to your people, they’re going to stay and work hard for you, too,” said Erickson. “If I’m going to work hard, they’re going to work hard. If I take care of them, they’re going to take care of me.”

Another place looking for employees is the Landmark Inn. On Tuesday, only two people showed up to a job fair, which the General Manager, Stefanie Congdon, called concerning.

“I’m a little worried,” she said. “I think it’s something to think about, and I think it’s something to talk about on a regular basis. It’s not going to be a good season if we don’t staff up.”

Congdon is looking for 20-30 people to fill positions ranging from housekeeping to front desk. She wants future employees to know that the business will accommodate for post-pandemic needs.

“I think the mental health piece post-pandemic is important,” Congdon stated, “so I created an Employee Resource Center down off the break room.”

Congdon says a housing shortage and housing unaffordability are also playing a role in trying to find people to work.

