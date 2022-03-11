“Look for a Book” program encourages kids to read in Dickinson County

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Books have been appearing around downtown Iron Mountain in zip lock bags. One woman who loves to read is responsible.

“During the week I go out and put little books out for people of all ages. Right now, it seems to be a majority of kid-type stuff, but we are collecting more to put out for people,” said Leann Hutchinson, “Look for a Book” Creator.

Hutchinson started the “Look for a Book” program just a few weeks ago. Reading is one her of passions and she wants others to discover a love of reading too.

“I love books. The new stuff in the tabloids doesn’t have the nostalgia that flipping and thumbing through a book has. I want to share my love of books with other people,” Hutchinson said.

On Friday, Hutchinson and TV6′s Clint McLeod hid about 20 books around downtown Iron Mountain for community members to find. Hutchinson wants this to become a family activity.

“Most people can spend a family night or take a wind down in the evening to share a book with their family or friends. I think it is a way to bring the community together, even if it is not together out here, but together at home,” Hutchinson said.

Each book comes with instructions on how to share your experience on the “Look for a Book” Facebook group to encourage more interaction. Hutchinson says growing up, reading was a part of her daily routine.

“I spent a lot of time doing the ‘Reading Rainbow’ and the incentives to read more books and I think I found a love for having an active imagination,” Hutchinson said.

You can also find a few books outside the TV6 Iron Mountain and Kingsford bureau office. Hutchinson says the best way to get involved is to message the group on Facebook.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.