Iron County brewery taking a stand against Russia

ALPHA, Mich. (WLUC) - An Iron County brewery is taking a stand against Russia.

The Alpha Michigan Brewing Company is selling the “NATO” style brew is called “Puck Futin Peremoha Pilsner” to support Ukrainian humanitarian efforts. Owner Mike Bjork says it’s inspired by a similar slanderous beer from Lakefront Brewery in Milwaukee.

“We got together and decided that we’re going to do something very similar, we had already planned on doing something with Ukraine so we came up with a Pilsner with a play on words,” said Bjork.

The Alpha Brewery includes the word ‘peremoha’ in the pilsner’s name because it is the Ukrainian word for victory.

“It’s got a light a grainy malt characteristic of Pils malt, it’s lightly haupt. It’s crisp, it’s clear, and it’s got a medium to dry taste. Also, it doesn’t bog you down like the Russian tank convoy in Ukraine,” Explained Bjork.

Bjork says he is very passionate about giving back to Ukraine, he lived there for 6 months in 1992 helping to develop the U.S. embassy.

“I was able to travel throughout Ukraine, and be able to visit it, get to really know the people from Odessa to Kyiv to Chernobyl and the people were fantastic. So now as I’m watching this in the U.P. it’s saddening. Anything we can do to help the humanitarian efforts in Ukraine we’re gonna try to do.”

20 percent of each sale will be donated to a humanitarian charity of the brewery’s choosing. If you aren’t a beer drinker the brewery is also accepting monetary donations to help support Ukraine.

