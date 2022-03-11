Gov. Whitmer Announces $400 Refund Checks Already Being Distributed

LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Governor Gretchen Whitmer and Michigan Department of Insurance and Financial Services (DIFS) Director Anita Fox confirmed that the Michigan Catastrophic Claims Association (MCCA) has initiated the transfer of $3 billion in surplus funds to Michigan’s auto insurers, and that eligible Michiganders are already starting to receive their $400 per-vehicle refunds. Auto insurers must send out refund checks or ACH deposits to eligible Michiganders as quickly as possible and no later than May 9.

“Our bipartisan auto insurance reforms have significantly lowered the cost of auto insurance for families. And starting this week, thanks to that reform, Michiganders are getting $400 refund checks per vehicle for every insured driver, putting money in people’s pockets,” said Governor Whitmer. “We will continue working to save Michiganders money so they can pay their bills and put food on the table.”

“If you are eligible for a refund, your auto insurer will send it to you automatically and you do not need to take action. Incorrect information could cause delays, so drivers may wish to confirm that their insurer has their current address and banking information,” said Director Fox. “Now that the refund process has begun, it is especially important for consumers to be alert for potential scams. No one should call you seeking your personal information in order to get your refund, and if you get such a call – hang up and call your insurance agent or company directly to verify the legitimacy of the call.”

Refund details:

· Anyone who had a vehicle, motorcycle, or RV that was insured by a policy that meets the minimum insurance requirements to operate on Michigan roads as of 11:59 p.m. on October 31, 2021, is eligible to receive a refund for that vehicle.

· Eligible Michigan policyholders will receive $400 per vehicle or $80 per historic vehicle.

· Refunds must be delivered in the form of checks or ACH deposits. Gift cards, premium discounts, and credits against current or future balances are not allowed.

In December 2021, the MCCA voted unanimously to answer Governor Whitmer’s call by returning approximately $3 billion of the surplus funds to Michiganders while maintaining approximately $2 billion in surplus funds to ensure continuity of care for catastrophic accident survivors. Eligible drivers who do not receive their refunds by the May 9, 2022 deadline should contact their auto insurer or agent.

More information about auto insurance refunds is available at Michigan.gov/MCCArefund. If consumers have questions or concerns that cannot be resolved directly with their auto insurance company or agent, they should contact DIFS by calling Monday through Friday 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. at 833-ASK-DIFS (833-275-3437) or by emailing autoinsurance@michigan.gov.

