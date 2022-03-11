Firefighters respond to Iron Mountain house fire

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - The Iron Mountain Fire Department (IMFD) responded to a structure fire at 801 East C Street in the city of Iron Mountain at 2:27 p.m. Thursday.

A total of 9 firefighters manning two engines and a ladder truck responded to the scene.

The first unit arrived on the scene within 3 minutes of the call and found heavy fire conditions throughout the first floor of a 2 1/2 story home and a possible threat to the home next door. First responders received confirmation that all occupants were out of the home except the family dog.

No injuries of firefighters or civilians were reported. The firefighters entered the home and located the family dog. Using a pet rescue kit and oxygen they started resuscitation. Despite the efforts of doctors at the Iron Mountain Animal Hospital, the dog could not be resuscitated.

The fire was under control by 2:46 p.m. Firefighters stayed on the scene putting out hot spots and overhauling the structure until 4:27 p.m.

The house is uninhabitable due to the damage and the fire is currently under investigation.

Working smoke alarms successfully alerted a female and two children who were sleeping on the second floor of the home and allowed them to escape the fire uninjured.

Assisting on scene were officers from the Iron Mountain Police Department, Integrity Care EMS, WE Energies, DTE and the IMDPW.

Volunteers from the American Red Cross are providing comfort and resources to the family of four affected by the fire. The family has received aid for emergency lodging and meals, as well as hygiene kits, blankets and toys. Red Cross volunteers and local support agencies will work with this family in the days ahead on the next steps in their recovery.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.