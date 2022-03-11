Advertisement

Dickinson County elementary schools hosts “Fine Arts” night

Iron Mountain’s North Elementary celebrated student artwork, and families watched several short plays from kindergartners, first and second graders
Some of the artwork on display during the event
Some of the artwork on display during the event(WLUC)
By Clint McLeod
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 9:42 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County elementary school hosted a “Fine Arts” night to celebrate being creative.

Students and families at Iron Mountain’s “North Elementary” saw children’s artwork on display through the halls, play performances by younger students, a recorder performance, and folk dancing.

This is all part of the school’s art and drama program. The principal says allowing children to be creative gives them new opportunities.

“It allows the kids to become more inventive. They are willing to try different things, and be more creative,” Donny Bianco, North Elementary Principal.

The program includes activities such as physical education, dance and movement, drama, and music.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter over lighthouse
New owner to reopen former Enstrom Helicopter Facility
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
The research will provide insight on the number of wolves and moose currently on the island
Isle Royale winter research to provide insight on wolf/moose populations
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Rebecca Mead and Jo Foley give their takes on why recognizing women in Upper Michigan and...
Marquette County women reflect on Women’s History Month
In turn, everyone else is impacted, too.
Rising fuel costs impacting trucking companies
The money was donated by Enbridge, and employees were able to see athletes test it out.
Moving Mountains receives $22,000 for new adaptive ski equipment
There were closures earlier this week because of test lifts, and MDOT says project work will...
Portage Lake Lift Bridge returns to normal operations