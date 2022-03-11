Dickinson County elementary schools hosts “Fine Arts” night

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - A Dickinson County elementary school hosted a “Fine Arts” night to celebrate being creative.

Students and families at Iron Mountain’s “North Elementary” saw children’s artwork on display through the halls, play performances by younger students, a recorder performance, and folk dancing.

This is all part of the school’s art and drama program. The principal says allowing children to be creative gives them new opportunities.

“It allows the kids to become more inventive. They are willing to try different things, and be more creative,” Donny Bianco, North Elementary Principal.

The program includes activities such as physical education, dance and movement, drama, and music.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.