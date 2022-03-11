Bonifas Arts Center presents “Youth in Art”

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - The walls of the Powers Gallery are full of color at the Bonifas Arts Center.

“I love seeing all the kid’s artwork come in. We have some really good artists in our area,” said Paula Jordan, events coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

The walls are covered with 670 pieces of art from artists ranging from kindergarten to twelfth grade.

“We have more artwork this year than we did last. Last year was 360, we’re up to 620 now,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

All artists are from Delta County Schools or are homeschooled.

“I watched some of the student’s work that’s coming over the years and look for their names just to see if they’re still in Art’s and see how they progressed,” said Jordan.

“Youth in Art” will be available to the public anytime the Bonifas is open but there are two open houses for families to celebrate.

One on Wednesday the 16th for students at the learning center and grades K through five. The second one is on Thursday for students in sixth to twelfth grades. Both sessions are from four in the afternoon until seven at night.

“If you have any of your students or grandkids or family in those grades, come on down, see if they have artwork up here,” said Oman.

Continuing this year, awards will be held virtually on Facebook on Tuesday the 15th.

“In the past, we used to do an open house and we would cram 400 people in here and do a 30-minute awards presentation,” said Oman.

“Youth in Art” will be up until the end of March.

