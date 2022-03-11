Advertisement

Blustery, snowy weekend before spring-like weather advances

NWS Winter Weather & Wind Chill Advisories in effect through Saturday morning.
By Noel Navarro
Published: Mar. 11, 2022 at 6:56 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Blustery and snowy conditions ramp up in Upper Michigan following the passage of Canadian clipper system Friday night. Strong northwesterly winds bring a chill factor down to the -20s especially for interior locations overnight. Scattered lake effect snow showers, moderate to heavy at times flow from Lake Superior. Drivers take caution for slippery roads and blowing snow to reduced visibility.

View NWS alerts in effect HERE.

After mostly sunny skies and isolated snow showers during the blustery Saturday, the second Canadian clipper system rolls into the Western U.P. late Saturday night, spreading light to moderate snow showers east through the end of Sunday. Weekend snowfall accumulations range from 1-6″, with higher amounts east and near Lake Superior.

Under the west-northwesterly jet stream, temperatures trend below seasonal throughout much of the weekend in Upper Michigan. Then a gradual warmup follows as the jet stream shifts from the southwest next week -- a potential for astronomical winter to end in a thaw before the Mar. 20 vernal equinox.

Saturday: Partly to mostly cloudy with lake effect snow over the northwest wind belts; scattered system-produced snow showers west in the evening then spreading east; cold with northwest winds gusting over 20 mph

>Highs: 10s

Sunday, Start of Daylight Savings Time: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers, diminishing in the evening; blustery

>Highs: 30s

Monday: Mostly cloudy with scattered light to moderate snow showers; seasonably mild and breezy

>Highs: 30s

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and seasonably mild

>Highs: 30s

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix; seasonably warm and breezy

>Highs: 40

Thursday, Saint Patrick’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy and seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

Friday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of a wintry mix; seasonably warm

>Highs: 40

