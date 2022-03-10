Winter Roots Festival coming March 16

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - If you’ve been longing to hear some live music you’re in luck. After a two year break, the Winter Roots Festival is coming back to Marquette.

The event is sponsored by a few groups including the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center and the Hiawatha Music Co-op. It will feature four nights of local and international musical acts at different venues in Marquette. The festival started as a way to shake off the winter blues and celebrate cultural music.

“I think everybody is looking forward to getting out and seeing some live music again and I think things are lightening up a little bit so we can do that so I think if people are looking to hear some great music and get out and see people this is a great opportunity,” said Dan Truckey, Director of the Beaumier U.P. Heritage Center.

This year each concert will be on a different night and there will be separate fees or tickets for each event.

