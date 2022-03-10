Walk for Peace held on Portage Lake Lift Bridge

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - As the crisis in Ukraine continues, community members in Houghton gathered again to show solidarity with Ukraine.

The Walk for Peace, organized by Yoopers for Ukraine, took place at 5:00 on Wednesday afternoon on the Portage Lake Lift Bridge.

At least 16 people of all ages were at the event, strolling across the bridge with Ukraine flags and signs. This is the third walk organized since Ukraine was invaded on February 23rd.

Organizers say everyone should reach out to one another for support.

“For those at home, if you’re wondering what you can do, reach out to your neighbor,” said Yoopers for Ukraine Co-Founder Nadija Packauskas. “Reach out to any Ukrainian family in your neighborhood. If you don’t know who they are, they’re easy to find.”

A walk will be planned every Wednesday until further notice. There will also be a walk in support of Ukraine in Marquette this coming Saturday with details to be determined.

