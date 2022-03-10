Velodrome Coffee Company holds ribbon cutting

ISHPEMING, Mich. (WLUC) - An Ishpeming coffee shop celebrated its opening with a ribbon-cutting

Velodrome Coffee Company hosted the event which was put on by the Greater Ishpeming-Negaunee Area Chamber of Commerce. The coffee shop opened its second location in late February which took almost a year of preparation.

The ribbon-cutting was celebrated with customers who also got the chance to tour the shop’s roasting room.

“We’re excited to be in a place where there’s not another coffee shop to go to so it means us being a part of this awesome community and doing our thing which is coffee and bringing it to people we love and we felt a lot of support here in the first few days of being open,” said owner Brice Sturmer.

There will also be a grand opening party for the new location next Sunday.

