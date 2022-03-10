TV6 wins 2021 Station of the Year
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 has once again won Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) Station of the Year.
The MAB Broadcast Excellent Awards were announced and 2021 was a record year for TV6. The TV6 team won 22 awards in all, including 12 Bests and 9 Merits along with Station of the Year.
TV6 Vice President/General Manager Rick Rhoades said the TV6 team put out “arguably the best body of work in the station’s 65-year history.”
Here is the list of Bests and Merits:
Breaking News Story:
BEST- Calumet Fire- Matt Price, Maci Cosmore
Commercial:
BEST- Zachariah’s Choleates- Bobby Kay
Community Involvement:
Merit- TV6 and the Community- Scott Zerbel
Continuing Coverage:
Merit- Upper Michigan Remembers 9-11- Kendall Bunch, Nick Friend, Clint McLeod, Catherine Lightfoot, Don Ryan, Steve Asplund, Maci Cosmore, Mary Leaf
Feature/Use of New Medium
Merit- Pictured Rocks Cliff Fall- Noel Navarro
Investigative Story- (Sweep)
BEST-Investigating Marquette County Meth- Nick Friend
Merit- Investigating Proposed Pictured Rocks Fees- Nick Friend
Marketing Materials and Promos
Merit- TV6 News Trust= Scott Zerbel, Nick Terbrack, Lance Carter
Mini Documentary or Series: (Sweep)
BEST-The Art of Gratitude- Elizabeth Peterson
Merit- The Spirit of Isle Royale-Elizabeth Peterson
Newscast:
BEST- TV6 Morning News
News Anchor: (Sweep)
BEST- Steve Asplund
Merit- Elizabeth Peterson
News Reporter:
BEST- Clint McLeod
News Special: (Sweep)
BEST- The Spirit of Isle Royale- Elizabeth Peterson
Merit- The Ryan Report COVID 19 Special- Don Ryan
Special Interest Programming:
Merit- 40th TV6 Canathon Program- Andrew LaCombe
Sports:
BEST- Joey Ellis
Use of New Media-All Encompassing
Best- TV6 News Team (Led by Maggie Duly and Alissa Pietila)
Use of New Media- Single Subject
BEST-Cam Besonen Search- Kendall Bunch
Weathercast:
BEST- Jennifer Perez
Here is a link to all of the Market 4 awards
BEA21_Winning-Entry-List-by-Categories_COMMERCIAL-TV-MARKET-4.pdf (michmab.com)
