Advertisement

TV6 wins 2021 Station of the Year

The TV6 team won 22 awards in all, including 12 Bests and 9 Merits along with Station of the...
The TV6 team won 22 awards in all, including 12 Bests and 9 Merits along with Station of the Year.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 4 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 has once again won Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) Station of the Year.

The MAB Broadcast Excellent Awards were announced and 2021 was a record year for TV6. The TV6 team won 22 awards in all, including 12 Bests and 9 Merits along with Station of the Year.

TV6 Vice President/General Manager Rick Rhoades said the TV6 team put out “arguably the best body of work in the station’s 65-year history.”

Here is the list of Bests and Merits:

Breaking News Story:

BEST- Calumet Fire- Matt Price, Maci Cosmore

Commercial:

BEST- Zachariah’s Choleates- Bobby Kay

Community Involvement:

Merit- TV6 and the Community- Scott Zerbel

Continuing Coverage:

Merit- Upper Michigan Remembers 9-11- Kendall Bunch, Nick Friend, Clint McLeod, Catherine Lightfoot, Don Ryan, Steve Asplund, Maci Cosmore, Mary Leaf

Feature/Use of New Medium

Merit- Pictured Rocks Cliff Fall- Noel Navarro

Investigative Story- (Sweep)

BEST-Investigating Marquette County Meth- Nick Friend

Merit- Investigating Proposed Pictured Rocks Fees- Nick Friend

Marketing Materials and Promos

Merit- TV6 News Trust= Scott Zerbel, Nick Terbrack, Lance Carter

Mini Documentary or Series: (Sweep)

BEST-The Art of Gratitude- Elizabeth Peterson

Merit- The Spirit of Isle Royale-Elizabeth Peterson

Newscast:

BEST- TV6 Morning News

News Anchor: (Sweep)

BEST- Steve Asplund

Merit- Elizabeth Peterson

News Reporter:

BEST- Clint McLeod

News Special: (Sweep)

BEST- The Spirit of Isle Royale- Elizabeth Peterson

Merit- The Ryan Report COVID 19 Special- Don Ryan

Special Interest Programming:

Merit- 40th TV6 Canathon Program- Andrew LaCombe

Sports:

BEST- Joey Ellis

Use of New Media-All Encompassing

Best- TV6 News Team (Led by Maggie Duly and Alissa Pietila)

Use of New Media- Single Subject

BEST-Cam Besonen Search- Kendall Bunch

Weathercast:

BEST- Jennifer Perez

Here is a link to all of the Market 4 awards

BEA21_Winning-Entry-List-by-Categories_COMMERCIAL-TV-MARKET-4.pdf (michmab.com)

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter over lighthouse
New owner to reopen former Enstrom Helicopter Facility
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
The research will provide insight on the number of wolves and moose currently on the island
Isle Royale winter research to provide insight on wolf/moose populations
FILE - Patrick Foye, Chairman and CEO of the Metropolitan Transportation Authority, hands out...
US to ease nationwide mask mandate on transit next month
Tracking coronavirus (COVID-19) in Upper Michigan graphic.
Tracking the coronavirus in Upper Michigan

Latest News

Rebecca Mead and Jo Foley give their takes on why recognizing women in Upper Michigan and...
Marquette County women reflect on Women’s History Month
In turn, everyone else is impacted, too.
Rising fuel costs impacting trucking companies
The money was donated by Enbridge, and employees were able to see athletes test it out.
Moving Mountains receives $22,000 for new adaptive ski equipment
There were closures earlier this week because of test lifts, and MDOT says project work will...
Portage Lake Lift Bridge returns to normal operations
Upper Michigan parents can now connect online to a parent support network.
Great Lakes Recovery Centers partners with Youth Mental Health Project