TV6 wins 2021 Station of the Year

NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WLUC) - TV6 has once again won Michigan Association of Broadcasters (MAB) Station of the Year.

The MAB Broadcast Excellent Awards were announced and 2021 was a record year for TV6. The TV6 team won 22 awards in all, including 12 Bests and 9 Merits along with Station of the Year.

TV6 Vice President/General Manager Rick Rhoades said the TV6 team put out “arguably the best body of work in the station’s 65-year history.”

Here is the list of Bests and Merits:

Breaking News Story:

BEST- Calumet Fire- Matt Price, Maci Cosmore

Commercial:

BEST- Zachariah’s Choleates- Bobby Kay

Community Involvement:

Merit- TV6 and the Community- Scott Zerbel

Continuing Coverage:

Merit- Upper Michigan Remembers 9-11- Kendall Bunch, Nick Friend, Clint McLeod, Catherine Lightfoot, Don Ryan, Steve Asplund, Maci Cosmore, Mary Leaf

Feature/Use of New Medium

Merit- Pictured Rocks Cliff Fall- Noel Navarro

Investigative Story- (Sweep)

BEST-Investigating Marquette County Meth- Nick Friend

Merit- Investigating Proposed Pictured Rocks Fees- Nick Friend

Marketing Materials and Promos

Merit- TV6 News Trust= Scott Zerbel, Nick Terbrack, Lance Carter

Mini Documentary or Series: (Sweep)

BEST-The Art of Gratitude- Elizabeth Peterson

Merit- The Spirit of Isle Royale-Elizabeth Peterson

Newscast:

BEST- TV6 Morning News

News Anchor: (Sweep)

BEST- Steve Asplund

Merit- Elizabeth Peterson

News Reporter:

BEST- Clint McLeod

News Special: (Sweep)

BEST- The Spirit of Isle Royale- Elizabeth Peterson

Merit- The Ryan Report COVID 19 Special- Don Ryan

Special Interest Programming:

Merit- 40th TV6 Canathon Program- Andrew LaCombe

Sports:

BEST- Joey Ellis

Use of New Media-All Encompassing

Best- TV6 News Team (Led by Maggie Duly and Alissa Pietila)

Use of New Media- Single Subject

BEST-Cam Besonen Search- Kendall Bunch

Weathercast:

BEST- Jennifer Perez

Here is a link to all of the Market 4 awards

BEA21_Winning-Entry-List-by-Categories_COMMERCIAL-TV-MARKET-4.pdf (michmab.com)

