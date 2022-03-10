Advertisement

Students face off at Upper Peninsula Community Education Association Spelling Bee Finals

The UPCEA has a new spelling bee champion; William Jiang, a sixth grader who attends Houghton Middle School.
William Jiang, a sixth-grader from Houghton Middle School and the newest Upper Peninsula...
William Jiang, a sixth-grader from Houghton Middle School and the newest Upper Peninsula Community Education Association Spelling Bee champion.(WLUC)
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 9, 2022 at 8:01 PM EST|Updated: 8 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Community Education Association has a new spelling bee champion.

Sixth-grader William Jiang from Houghton Middle School won the contest, taking home $1,000 and a first place trophy. Jiang was one of four students in grades five through eight from across Upper Michigan that competed in the finals at Negaunee high school today.

Negaunee Public Schools superintendent Dan Skewis says the contest is a great way to award kids who take their studies seriously. “A lot of times we’ll give special attention to athletics or maybe to our band and orchestra or choral students, but this is a way to award those students who take academics seriously as well,” Skewis said.

Normally Jiang would be going to compete in Washington, D.C. in the National Spelling Bee. But it has been canceled this year.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter over lighthouse
New owner to reopen former Enstrom Helicopter Facility
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers confirms staying with Packers next season, disputes reported contract details
The research will provide insight on the number of wolves and moose currently on the island
Isle Royale winter research to provide insight on wolf/moose populations
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

Latest News

Agriculture Tomorrow
15th annual Agriculture for Tomorrow conference held
Keynote Speaker, Founder and President of PINK Consulting Phyllis Braxton speaks to Northern...
Northern Michigan University students and staff learn about diversity, inclusion and equity
At least 16 people walk across the Portage Lake Lift Bridge to show solidarity with Ukraine
Walk for Peace held on Portage Lake Lift Bridge
The main objective was to get high school students involved and understand that anyone can be...
Finlandia University hosts high school students for inaugural Shark Day