Students face off at Upper Peninsula Community Education Association Spelling Bee Finals

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Upper Peninsula Community Education Association has a new spelling bee champion.

Sixth-grader William Jiang from Houghton Middle School won the contest, taking home $1,000 and a first place trophy. Jiang was one of four students in grades five through eight from across Upper Michigan that competed in the finals at Negaunee high school today.

Negaunee Public Schools superintendent Dan Skewis says the contest is a great way to award kids who take their studies seriously. “A lot of times we’ll give special attention to athletics or maybe to our band and orchestra or choral students, but this is a way to award those students who take academics seriously as well,” Skewis said.

Normally Jiang would be going to compete in Washington, D.C. in the National Spelling Bee. But it has been canceled this year.

