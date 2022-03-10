Advertisement

Snow chances increase into the weekend

By Jennifer Perez
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 7:03 AM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Two more clipper systems will bring light snow to the Upper Peninsula. Our next one comes for tomorrow morning with light snow followed by lake effect snow in the evening. Then, another one moves through with widespread snow on Sunday followed by light bands of lake effect snow in the northwest wind belts. Next week a shift in the jetstream will bring mild pacific air giving us a warm-up for a few days.

Today: Sunshine early on with isolated snow showers and cold

>Highs: Upper teens north, low 20s south

Friday: Light snow showers during the morning into the afternoon

>Highs: Teens west, the mid to upper 20s elsewhere

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with morning snow showers in the east

>Highs: Teens

Sunday: Widespread light snow showers

>Highs: Upper 20s to low 30s south

Monday: Lingering snow showers north and seasonal

>Highs: Around 30°

Tuesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and warmer

>Highs: Upper 30s to low 40s south

