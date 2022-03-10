Advertisement

Portage Lake Lift Bridge returns to normal operations

There were closures earlier this week because of test lifts, and MDOT says project work will resume in April
By Matt Price
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:53 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - After more brief overnight closures this week for drivers and snowmobilers, the Portage Lake Lift Bridge has returned to normal operations.

MDOT Superior Region Communications Representative Dan Weingarten says test lifting was done earlier than planned to make sure the bridge was functioning properly.

“The contractor wanted to ensure that we had plenty of time to get those tests done and make sure the bridge was working correctly before the shipping season officially starts,” Weingarten explained.

Since late 2020, mechanical and interior repairs have been ongoing on the bridge. Despite the closures, the Keweenaw Snowmobile Club President, Ryan LaPorte, says riders have been minimally affected.

“Normally, the bridge is down the entire season until the snow melts and the shipping channels open back up,” he said. “So really, it was a minor impact overall to us this year.”

LaPorte says it is exciting to have snowmobile season continue for the rest of the month, especially because the snow mat is in place for safe crossing.

“That’s the only way to cross from Houghton to Hancock,” he said, “and to connect the southern trails all the way down to Wisconsin, all the way up to Copper Harbor.”

As for the project, Weingarten says there is still work to be done on the lower deck and lower buffers.

“We’re going to have to have multiple 30-minute early morning closures of the bridge between 12:15 a.m. and 5:15 a.m. typically,” he stated. “We can confirm those dates as we get closer to that work being done.”

The project is tentatively set to finish in early May.

