Pigs n Heat Charity Hockey Game raises money for house fire victims

38th Annual Pigs n Heat Charity Hockey Game.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 11:13 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The 38th annual Pigs n Heat Charity Hockey Game was played last night at Lakeview Arena in Marquette.

The game features players from local law enforcement agencies ( The Pigs) vs local Firefighters (The Heat). The Pigs won 10-6 in a fun and spirited game. They played in front of a crowd of about 2500 fans.

The funds have not been completely counted yet, but 10,000 tickets were sold and including games such as chuck a puck, various raffles, souvenirs and other donations it is estimated that about $15,000 was raised.

The money goes directly to help those displaced by fire with a few nights stay in a local hotel or motel and cash for immediate necessities. We wish to thank the community for their support and for joining in the fun.

