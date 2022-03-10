Peter White Public Library accepting donations ahead of used book sale

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peter White Public Library is preparing for its first used book sale of the year later this month. Donations of books and other media in good condition can be dropped off during regular business hours.

The Friends of the PWPL host two per year and last year they were able to raise about $40,000. That money is then used to fund things above the library’s regular budget.

“There are thousands of items for sale, fiction, non-fiction, some DVDs, children’s materials, local or rare books as well, some puzzles, there’s something for everyone and it’s a good time,” said Heather Steltenpohl, PWPL Development Director.

The used book sale kicks off with a pre-sale on March 24 from 5-8 P.M. There is a $5 admission to that. The sale continues Friday, March 25 and wraps up Saturday, March 26.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.