Peshtigo River Center receives over $10,000 in grants

Peshtigo River Center Board member Becky Larson (left) with Jenny and Marceaux Bury, owners of...
Peshtigo River Center Board member Becky Larson (left) with Jenny and Marceaux Bury, owners of Peshtigo River Center.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 12:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MENOMINEE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Peshtigo River Center received a $9,000 grant from the Alcohol and Other Drugs (AAOD) Fund and a $1,510 grant from the Crivitz Area Giving Fund.

Both funds are administered by the M&M Area Community Foundation (MMACF), awarding grants during the Foundation’s Winter Grant Cycle.

The Peshtigo River Center is a multipurpose organization serving the recovery community in the greater Crivitz area. They offer sober living housing for those transitioning from inpatient treatment, incarceration, the military or those who simply need help getting back on their feet. They also provide resources, education and awareness about substance use disorders. They offer weekly recovery meetings, sponsorship and services by in house certified Peer Support Specialists and Recovery Coaches.

The grant from the Crivitz Area Giving Fund was used to purchase tables, chairs and a sound system for their second annual Day of Recovery. The $9,000 AAOD Fund grant will be used to provide monthly scholarships for those seeking a safe and supportive place to live while they are trying to change past lifestyle habits.

The presentation of the checks took place on Saturday, March 5 at the Peshtigo River Center’s Day of Recovery. Paula Gruszynski, Executive Director of the MMACF, attended the meeting and made the announcement.

“The great work being done by the Peshtigo River Center was obvious to our Grant Committees. They were very willing to provide two awards to help support those in recovery,” said Paula Gruszynski, MMACF Executive Director.

