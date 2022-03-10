Advertisement

One dead in McMillan fire

FILE. House fire graphic.
FILE. House fire graphic.(WLUC)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:49 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
Columbus Twp., Mich. (WLUC) - One unidentified person was found dead after a structure fire Wednesday in the village of McMillan, located in Luce County.

Troopers from the Sault Ste. Marie Michigan State Post were called to a structure fire at 7177 County Road 415 in McMillan. The structure was a total loss and one deceased body was located inside the home.

It is unknown at this time the cause of the fire. The incident remains under investigation. Troopers were assisted by Columbus Township Fire, Luce County Fire and Luce County Sheriff’s Department. The MSP Canine Unit as well as the MSP Fire Investigator are also involved with this investigation.

