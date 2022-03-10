Northern Michigan University students and staff learn about diversity, inclusion and equity

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Northern Michigan University students and community members came together Wednesday to learn about diversity, inclusion, and equity at its 15th UNITED Conference.

Keynote Speaker, Founder and President of PINK Consulting Phyllis Braxton says many people think diversity refers strictly to differences in skin color, sexual orientation, or gender. She emphasizes that diversity could refer to other differences, like growing up in a rural versus an urban environment.

“When I say diversity, I’m truly talking about differences,” Keynote Speaker, Founder and President of PINK Consulting Phyllis Braxton said to the audience. “If I mean racial differences, I’d say that. If I mean gender differences, I would say that. If I mean sexual orientation differences, I’m going to say that.”

UNITED is an acronym that stands for Uniting Neighbors In The Experience of Diversity, which is what the conference aims to do. Northern Michigan University Assistant to the President for Strategic Initiatives Cindy Paavola says it teaches attendees important skills for navigating situations in which they may be interacting with someone with a different life experience than theirs.

“[The purpose of the conference is] to give students, faculty, and staff the tools they need to have the tough conversations, to improve situations, and to basically learn to understand and get along well with people who are maybe not exactly like you or your area,” Paavola said.

Paavola says Phyllis Braxton was the perfect person to teach the NMU community about diversity.

Born in Moss Point, Miss., Braxton received her B.A. in English Language and Literature from Morris Brown College in Atlanta, Georgia in 1994. Afterward, she moved to Minneapolis, Minn., where she attended the University of Minnesota to receive her Master’s of Adult Education and Doctorate Degree in Human Resource Education.

Braxton has lived in Minneapolis ever since. She says this move helped her better understand cultural differences very quickly. “[It] became one of my passions in the world, especially after being born and raised in the south and then being implanted and moved to the midwest,” Braxton said.

“I know that right now it can feel like we’re walking on eggshells around this topic, but if we also keep talking in code, we will never be able to get to those very important conversations with each other,” Braxton said of the importance of having conversations on diversity.

Braxton says the key to interacting with those who are different from you is to remember the TRI rule.

First, be transparent and tell the person why you are asking the question. Second, show reciprocity by sharing information about yourself to frame the question. Then inquire, ask your question.

“This work is not about changing anyone or making them believe what it is that you believe,” Braxton noted. “But it’s [asking the question,] do we even have space where [our] differences can live together?”

Braxton says more people could benefit from hearing her approach to bridging differences and better communicating with one another.

As for what’s next, she hopes to get a talk show very soon so even more people, like students and staff at NMU, can learn her message of unity.

