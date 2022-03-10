Advertisement

Munising, North Central take lion’s share of honors on Skyline-Central Boys Basketball All-Star Teams

Munising’s Duran is Player of the year
File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 1:06 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -

2021-22 Skyline Central Boys Basketball All-Conference

Varsity Champions: Munising (Large School Division)

North Central (Small School Division - Best Overall Record)

JV Champions: Forest Park (Lg School Division)

North Central (Small Sch Division)

Player of the Year: Jesse Duran (Sr) Munising

1st team

Luke Gorzinski (Jr) North Central (U)

Connor Florenski (Jr) North Central

Nolan Amundson (Sr) Norway

Gaven Rintala (Soph) Forest Park

Peyton Imhoff (Sr) Carney-Nadeau

Hayden Rockhill (Jr) Munising

Rease Dawley (Sr) Rapid River

2nd team

Bradey Anderson (Sr) North Central

Alex Ortman (Soph) Norway

Ian Sundling (Jr) Rapid River

Anthony Miley (Sr) Bark River-Harris

Jerry Lee Laford (Sr) Carney-Nadeau

Kevin Giuliani (Fresh) Forest Park

Trevor Nolan (Fresh) Munising

Antonio Inglese (Soph) North Dickinson

Honorable Mentions: Trevor Lippens (Sr) Bark River-Harris; Drake Morrison (Sr) Munising; Michael Peterson(Jr) Norway; Kodey Goldi (Jr) Rapid River; Zack Schwartz(Fresh) Stephenson; Spencer Coldren (Jr) Stephenson; Lluis Alloza (Soph) Stephenson; Zach Frusti (Sr) Superior Central

Defensive Player of the Year: Jesse Duran (Sr) Munising

All-Defensive Team

Trenton Naser (Sr) North Central

Luke Gorzinski (Jr) North Central

Trevor Lippens (Sr) Bark River-Harris

Felix Quevedo (Soph) Forest Park

Michael Peterson (Jr) Norway

Reese Dawley (Sr) Rapid River

Anthony Miley (Sr) Bark Rivrer-Harris

Owen Kuehnau (Fr) Stephenson

Zach Frusti (Sr) Superior Central

Individual Sportsmanship Award: Maximus Mattson (Sr) North Dickinson

Team Sportsmanship Award: North Dickinson

Free Throw Award: Jesse Duran (Sr) Munising

Coach of the Year: Terry Kienitz, Munising

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter over lighthouse
New owner to reopen former Enstrom Helicopter Facility
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
The research will provide insight on the number of wolves and moose currently on the island
Isle Royale winter research to provide insight on wolf/moose populations
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers confirms staying with Packers next season, disputes reported contract details
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

Latest News

High School Girls Basketball gear up for regional finals.
March 8 High School Girls Basketball highlights
Marquette High School Hockey travels south to compete for the state title.
Marquette Redman Hockey travels to Plymouth looking for a state title
Escanaba's Colin Hudson duks off a purposely missed shot in the fourth quarter.
March 9 2022 U.p. HS Boys Basketball Districts
MTU’s Blake Pietila named CCHA Goaltender of the Week