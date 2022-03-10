Munising, North Central take lion’s share of honors on Skyline-Central Boys Basketball All-Star Teams
Munising’s Duran is Player of the year
2021-22 Skyline Central Boys Basketball All-Conference
Varsity Champions: Munising (Large School Division)
North Central (Small School Division - Best Overall Record)
JV Champions: Forest Park (Lg School Division)
North Central (Small Sch Division)
Player of the Year: Jesse Duran (Sr) Munising
1st team
Luke Gorzinski (Jr) North Central (U)
Connor Florenski (Jr) North Central
Nolan Amundson (Sr) Norway
Gaven Rintala (Soph) Forest Park
Peyton Imhoff (Sr) Carney-Nadeau
Hayden Rockhill (Jr) Munising
Rease Dawley (Sr) Rapid River
2nd team
Bradey Anderson (Sr) North Central
Alex Ortman (Soph) Norway
Ian Sundling (Jr) Rapid River
Anthony Miley (Sr) Bark River-Harris
Jerry Lee Laford (Sr) Carney-Nadeau
Kevin Giuliani (Fresh) Forest Park
Trevor Nolan (Fresh) Munising
Antonio Inglese (Soph) North Dickinson
Honorable Mentions: Trevor Lippens (Sr) Bark River-Harris; Drake Morrison (Sr) Munising; Michael Peterson(Jr) Norway; Kodey Goldi (Jr) Rapid River; Zack Schwartz(Fresh) Stephenson; Spencer Coldren (Jr) Stephenson; Lluis Alloza (Soph) Stephenson; Zach Frusti (Sr) Superior Central
Defensive Player of the Year: Jesse Duran (Sr) Munising
All-Defensive Team
Trenton Naser (Sr) North Central
Luke Gorzinski (Jr) North Central
Trevor Lippens (Sr) Bark River-Harris
Felix Quevedo (Soph) Forest Park
Michael Peterson (Jr) Norway
Reese Dawley (Sr) Rapid River
Anthony Miley (Sr) Bark Rivrer-Harris
Owen Kuehnau (Fr) Stephenson
Zach Frusti (Sr) Superior Central
Individual Sportsmanship Award: Maximus Mattson (Sr) North Dickinson
Team Sportsmanship Award: North Dickinson
Free Throw Award: Jesse Duran (Sr) Munising
Coach of the Year: Terry Kienitz, Munising
