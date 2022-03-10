Moving Mountains receives $22,000 for new adaptive ski equipment

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Adaptive skiing in Dickinson County has extra support thanks to a large donation. The new equipment will help people with disabilities learn to ski.

The new equipment will allow athletes like Adam Nehring to become more independent on the slopes. He’s part of a program called Moving Mountains. Nehring is 13 years old and has Cerebral Palsy.

“I wouldn’t be able to have the endurance to stand the whole time to ski, which is why I use [the bi-ski],” Nehring said.

Nehring has been skiing for two years. With the help of the equipment, he is able to become more independent when turning his skis.

Enbridge donated $22,000 for equipment. Today employees got to see Nehring try it out.

“It is so powerful to see folks get a chance that they might not otherwise be able to, to get out on the hill and get that sense of independence,” said Emma Cook, Enbridge Community Engagement Advisor.

Moving Mountains started 11 years ago, and the group will complete over 100 lessons with nearly 60 students this year. Trained instructors are prepared for any disability.

“We teach mono-ski, bi-ski, stand-up skiers, those with visual impairments, cognitive disabilities, and physical disabilities,” said Denise DeLano, Moving Mountains Instructor & Board Member.

New technology, like a life assist seat, allows for streamlined loading and unloading on ski lifts.

“That allows a student with upper body strength to eventually be able to lift themselves through the use of handheld outriggers. They can lift themselves into the load position and become truly independent,” DeLano said.

With the assistance of lift staff at Pine Mountain, students like Nehring are able to do at least 11 runs during a lesson. TV6′s Clint McLeod was able to try out the new equipment, too.

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.