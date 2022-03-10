Advertisement

Michigan unemployment rate edges down in January 2022

Jobless rate fell sharply in Michigan during 2021, Gov. Whitmer comments on the decrease
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:34 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s seasonally adjusted unemployment rate declined in January, based on data released today by the Michigan Department of Technology, Management & Budget.

The jobless rate fell .2% to 4.9% in January 2022. Michigan’s total employment level in January moved up by 19,000, while the number of unemployed decreased by 11,000.

“Michigan’s unemployment rate declined significantly from 10.0 percent in 2020 to 5.9 percent in 2021,” said Wayne Rourke, associate director of the Bureau of Labor Market Information and Strategic Initiatives (LMISI). “This was the third largest rate drop among states in 2021, as Michigan workers returned to jobs following pandemic-related layoffs.”

Michigan’s jobless rate was nearly a full percentage point above the national rate of 4.0 percent in January. The U.S. unemployment rate fell by 2.4 percentage points since January 2021, while the statewide rate declined by 1.5 percentage points over this period.

Governor Gretchen Whitmer issued the following statement after the release of Michigan’s latest economic numbers, “Michigan’s economy is growing, and unemployment is decreasing faster than almost every other state. Job growth has continued steadily for nine months straight, and wages and home values are going up. This is something to celebrate.”

