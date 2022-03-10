Advertisement

Marquette Symphony Orchestra to perform ‘Prokofiev and Price’ Saturday

MSO Concerto Competition Winner Xiaoya Liu
MSO Concerto Competition Winner Xiaoya Liu
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Brilliance will be on display Saturday, March 12 when the Marquette Symphony Orchestra returns to the Kaufman Auditorium stage under the direction of Octavio Más-Arocas.

MSO Concerto Competition Winner Xiaoya Liu will perform Sergei Prokofiev’s Piano Concerto No. 3. A top prize winner in numerous international piano competitions, Ms. Liu is collaborating as a classical pianist with recording label Centaur Records to record and release her studio CD album “The Forgotten”. She will also collaborate with the recording label Dynamic for the world premiere recording of “Carl Vine Complete Piano Sonatas” with studio recording engagements with Dynamic through next year. In the upcoming months and years, Ms. Liu will continuously perform as a featured soloist for the Crystal Valley Concert Series, and she will regularly perform piano studio recordings with the recording labels KNS Classical and Dynamic on collections of Chopin, Brahms, and Rachmaninoff Piano Concertos.

The MSO will also perform Florence Price’s Symphony No. 1 in E minor.

Tickets are on sale now through NMU Tickets. Adult tickets start at $17. Visit tickets.nmu.edu or call 906-227-1032.

The MSO has free tickets available for children (6-14) with the purchase of an adult ticket. Call the NMU Ticket Office to take advantage of this offer. If you were unable to access the free children’s tickets to the season-opening concert on Oct. 9, 2021, because you purchased online, contact the box office for a refund.

Face masks will be required for audience members.

UP Health System – Marquette is the conductor sponsor for the performance.

This will be the MSO’s fourth concert of its 25th Anniversary Season. The season concludes Saturday, May 7 with a performance featuring Gustav Holst’s The Planets and Max Bruch’s Violin Concerto No. 1 with MSO Youth Concerto Competition Winner Christine Harada Li.

