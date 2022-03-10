Advertisement

Marquette County women reflect on Women’s History Month

Rebecca Mead and Jo Foley give their takes on why recognizing women in Upper Michigan and across the world is so important.
By Vinny La Via
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 6:51 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Western U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - March is Women’s History Month.

The month of observance traces its roots to International Women’s Day on March 8, which was first organized in 1909 in New York City by the Socialist Party of America and labor activist Theresa Malkiel.

In 1978, Austrian-American author Gerda Lerner and the National Women’s History Alliance advocated for the creation of ‘Women’s History Day.’ Congress authorized Women’s History Week in the U.S. in 1980, then as Women’s History Month in 1987.

Rebecca Mead is a history professor at Northern Michigan University. She thinks Women’s History Month is a reminder that women are still underrepresented in many history texts like the ones she uses to teach. “In general, women don’t appear in many of the sources we use,” Mead said.

This Women’s History Month, she wants others to know they do play an important role in society despite being underrepresented. “Some women they appear at a certain point in time and you don’t see them again, but it is important to understand that there are always women there in all these communities,” Mead said of women’s importance.

Upper Michigan is no exception.

Marquette County League of Women’s Voters Executive Vice President Jo Foley says in her lifetime, women have slowly become more influential in the U.P.

“We have strong women right now running Northern [Michigan University],” Foley said. “We have very strong women on the Marquette City Council that have made changes. It’s not so much surprising anymore that women are in positions of some power and some influence.”

Mead says those who first advocated for Women’s History Month in the early 21st century focused on the fight for women’s suffrage, workers’ rights, access to childcare, and more.

She adds that women are still fighting these battles across the world today. “This is something that now you see with so many women, but then when the women’s movement of the ‘60s and ‘70s came back it was full of those kinds of issues,” Mead said.

Mead recalls one woman who led a strike for workers’ rights in Ishpeming to demand better wages, benefits, working conditions, and equality on the job. The now 94-year-old was a prominent labor activist in Upper Michigan. “Geraldine Font was the organizer for the Gossard Strike,” Mead said.

The Gossard strike lasted around four months, with Font being one of 25 picketers arrested. The strike ended in success for the workers, who received a wage increase and better benefits as a result.

Mead says NMU has recently revitalized its gender and sexuality studies program on campus, which aims to teach students each of these aspects and how they operate in society.

Mead adds there is still work to do to ensure women’s history is promoted at NMU and across society, especially when it comes to indigenous women and women of color.

