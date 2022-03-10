Knowing the risks of Colon Cancer

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dr. Kenneth Buran, from UPHS-Marquette, says there are many factors that can increase your risk of Colon Cancer.

He says age is one reason; People 50 years or older account for 90% of new cases. If you have a family history of the disease, you are more likely to be diagnosed with cancer. The life choices you make can also impact your risk.

Dr. Buran says to make sure you get screened. The recommended age for screening is 45-years-old.

