Houghton County undersheriff on temporary leave, under investigation

The Houghton County Sheriff's office was looking a bit snowed in on Monday.
By TV6 News Team
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 5:54 PM EST|Updated: 3 hours ago
HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office has named Sgt. Jon Giachino to fill the temporary position of undersheriff.

The position was open following a leave of absence taken by Undersheriff Kevin Coppo.

“Jon’s knowledge of the office, dedication to the community and vision for the future aligns with the goals of our agency,” said Sheriff Joshua Saaranen. “Those goals include our promise not only to provide transparency, but accountability and service.”

The temporary vacancy opened following notification by the Grand Traverse County Sheriff’s Office that Undersheriff Coppo had been involved in an incident requiring further investigation and processing in and by that county. As such, details are not able to be released by the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office as this is now a local personnel matter.

Further information will be forthcoming as it becomes available.

