Hord, Wagner share top honor in Skyline Central Conference Girls Basketball
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -
2021-2022 Skyline Central Girls Basketball All-Conference Awards
Co-Players of the Year - Ashton Hord, Sr. North Dickinson; Tessa Wagner, Sr. Carney-Nadeau
Co-Defensive Players of the Year - Jenna Matson, Sr, Munising; Tessa Wagner, Sr. Carney-Nadeau
First Team - Cara Zawacki, Sr. Bark River-Harris (Unanimous); Jenna Matson, Sr. Munising (Unanimous); Andi Carlson, Sr. Norway; Riley Johnson, Sr. Superior Central; Chrislyn Inglese, Sr. North Dickinson; Shea Linder, Jr. Carney-Nadeau; Gracie Peterson, Sr. Forest Park; Emma Rutter, Sr. Superior Central;
Second Team - Lauren Zawada, Soph. Bark River-Harris; Gracie Kleikamp, Soph. North Central; Micah Lindholm, Jr. North Dickinson; Bailey Corcoran, Fresh. Munising; Aspen Fredrick, Sr. Bark River-Harris; Grace Maule, Fresh. Carney-Nadeau
Honorable Mention - Mckenzie Hoffmeyer, Soph. Bark River-Harris; Emerson Crisp, Soph. Munising; Sam Burton, Soph. North Central; Vanessa Lindholm, Sr. North Dickinson; Averie Popp, Sr. Norway; Kassidy Havelka, Jr. Stephenson; Allie Cappaert, Sr. Stephenson
All-Defensive Team - Ashton Hord, Sr. North Dickinson; (Unanimous); Cara Zawacki, Sr. Bark River-Harris (Unanimous); Hannah Burklund, Jr. Norway (Unanimous); Emma Rutter, Sr. Superior Central (unanimous); Zoe LaBonte, Sr. North Central; Aspen Fredrick, Sr. Bark River-Harris; Chrislyn Inglese, Sr. North Dickinson; Riley Johnson, Sr. Superior Central
Individual Sportsmanship Award - Lori Mattson, Sr. Munising
Team Sportsmanship Award - Rapid River
Free Throw Award - Charlotte Charlebois, Sr. Superior Central
Coach of the year - Kirk Mattson, North Dickinson
Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.