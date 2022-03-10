Advertisement

Hord, Wagner share top honor in Skyline Central Conference Girls Basketball

File Photo
File Photo(MGN ONLINE)
By Mike Ludlum
Published: Mar. 10, 2022 at 2:05 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) -

2021-2022 Skyline Central Girls Basketball All-Conference Awards

Co-Players of the Year - Ashton Hord, Sr. North Dickinson; Tessa Wagner, Sr. Carney-Nadeau

Co-Defensive Players of the Year - Jenna Matson, Sr, Munising; Tessa Wagner, Sr. Carney-Nadeau

First Team - Cara Zawacki, Sr. Bark River-Harris (Unanimous); Jenna Matson, Sr. Munising (Unanimous); Andi Carlson, Sr. Norway; Riley Johnson, Sr. Superior Central; Chrislyn Inglese, Sr. North Dickinson; Shea Linder, Jr. Carney-Nadeau; Gracie Peterson, Sr. Forest Park; Emma Rutter, Sr. Superior Central;

Second Team - Lauren Zawada, Soph. Bark River-Harris; Gracie Kleikamp, Soph. North Central; Micah Lindholm, Jr. North Dickinson; Bailey Corcoran, Fresh. Munising; Aspen Fredrick, Sr. Bark River-Harris; Grace Maule, Fresh. Carney-Nadeau

Honorable Mention - Mckenzie Hoffmeyer, Soph. Bark River-Harris; Emerson Crisp, Soph. Munising; Sam Burton, Soph. North Central; Vanessa Lindholm, Sr. North Dickinson; Averie Popp, Sr. Norway; Kassidy Havelka, Jr. Stephenson; Allie Cappaert, Sr. Stephenson

All-Defensive Team - Ashton Hord, Sr. North Dickinson; (Unanimous); Cara Zawacki, Sr. Bark River-Harris (Unanimous); Hannah Burklund, Jr. Norway (Unanimous); Emma Rutter, Sr. Superior Central (unanimous); Zoe LaBonte, Sr. North Central; Aspen Fredrick, Sr. Bark River-Harris; Chrislyn Inglese, Sr. North Dickinson; Riley Johnson, Sr. Superior Central

Individual Sportsmanship Award - Lori Mattson, Sr. Munising

Team Sportsmanship Award - Rapid River

Free Throw Award - Charlotte Charlebois, Sr. Superior Central

Coach of the year - Kirk Mattson, North Dickinson

Copyright 2022 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Helicopter over lighthouse
New owner to reopen former Enstrom Helicopter Facility
On Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Education said it has identified 100,000 borrowers...
About 100,000 borrowers eligible for student loan forgiveness program
The research will provide insight on the number of wolves and moose currently on the island
Isle Royale winter research to provide insight on wolf/moose populations
Green Bay Packers' Aaron Rodgers leaves the field after an NFC divisional playoff NFL football...
Rodgers confirms staying with Packers next season, disputes reported contract details
An injured pregnant woman walks downstairs in the damaged by shelling maternity hospital in...
Airstrike hits Ukraine maternity hospital, 17 reported hurt

Latest News

High School Girls Basketball gear up for regional finals.
March 8 High School Girls Basketball highlights
File Photo
Munising, North Central take lion’s share of honors on Skyline-Central Boys Basketball All-Star Teams
Marquette High School Hockey travels south to compete for the state title.
Marquette Redmen Hockey travels to Plymouth looking for a state title
Escanaba's Colin Hudson duks off a purposely missed shot in the fourth quarter.
March 9 2022 U.p. HS Boys Basketball Districts